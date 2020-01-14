Over 60 passengers have escaped death after a Ndola-Mpulungu bound, Scania Irizar Bus belonging to Power Tools BEM Motors bearing registration number ACR 6313 , they were travelling in was involved in an accident along the Kasama-Mbala road yesterday.

The accident happened around 16:40 hours in Milima area about 6 kilometers away from Kasama town.

According to the bus conductor Kelvin Daka, and an eye Paul Nkole, the accident occurred when the driver identified as James Mwale 38 tried to avoid hitting two cyclists and in the process lost control.

And one of the passengers who spoke in anguish on her hospital bed at Kasama General Hospital casualty section praised the bus driver for managing to swerve the bus from one side to the other before crashing on its side in a nearby field.

A check by a Mano News crew which rushed to the Hospital found the injured passengers being attended to by medical personnel.

….Meanwhile Kasama District Commissioner, Kelly Kashiwa who visited the injured passengers has commended the medical team at Kasama General Hospital for the quick response to the accident victims.

Mr. Kashiwa has since wished all the injured a speedy recovery.