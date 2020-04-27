Police in Ndola have arrested over 70 beer lovers, most of them women, that locked themselves up in a bar. A combined team of State, Council Police and Health Inspectors led by Ndola Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya conducted a night patrol in Ndola where a huge number of young men and women were found imbibing under candle light in a bar at Chifubu market, while the doors were kept locked.

Others turned their vehicles into bars with low and cool music playing. But upon noticing the police around 21:00 hours, the patrons scampered for safety.

However, police managed to arrest over 70 patrons who were found in a bar where they had locked themselves. Police had a field day, beating up the patrons who were mostly women and the youths.

Bwalya said it was unfortunate that people have opted to disobey the law. He said all the arrested will be taken to court.

“It is very unfortunate. You have seen how people can break the law with impunity. No one is stopped from drinking, but not opening bars and you lock yourselves, this is very unacceptable. So these people will have to go to court, we won’t stop at just arresting them,” said Bwalya.

He said the local authority will not renew licences for bar owners that have abrogated the SI 21 and 22.

“It is a shock, we did not hope to find this huge number of people here. We need to respect the law. But again, it’s not about laws, look this virus is so deadly, and crowding in a bar like this is a serious risk,” Bwalya said.

Later, the bar patrons were transported to Ndola Central Police where they are detained.