OVER HALF OF THE ASPIRING CANDIDATES PULL OUT OF MAGOYE ADOPTION RACE IN THE UPND

TWENTY aspiring candidates for Mazabuka’s Magoye Constituency in Southern Province under the United Party National Development (UPND) have pulled out of the race for adoption.

Only eleven candidates remain from the initial 31 applicants for the parliamentary seat.

Incumbent, Emmerson Machila’s bid for re-adoption faces opposition from ten candidates including Provincial UPND Youth Chairperson, Mweemba Malambo, Lusaka businesswoman Nacoombe Kabunda and Social Worker, Confesous Mweene.

Prominent local farmer, Muchimba Disl, Solwezi based businessman, Hachipamweenda Nsubula and Raymond Ng’andu respectively are also seeking adoption.

Others include Namibia Based academicians, James Hamoonga, Farewell Hachingala, Robert Hakanseke and Happy Dimbwe.

UPND Magoye Constituency Secretary, Resford Nachinda tells Byta FM News exclusively that only eleven candidates have successfully applied for adoption, but does not provide specifics into their withdrawal.

He also reveals that former Magoye Member of Parliament, Oliver Mulomba, Mazabuka Deputy Mayor, Chipo Chiiya and Mike Mwanamuchele among others have pulled out of the race.

The opposition party’s primary elections kick off next weekend with heated contention in various seats of its strongholds.