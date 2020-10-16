Press statement for immediate release

OVER THE IMPENDING ARREST OF HH, LET PF NOT PUSH US TOO FAR

Each time PF wants to do something stupid on HH, they use Parliament’s answer and session through some dull MP who asks Inonge Wina some silly question. Wina in turn gives some round about explanation that has some subtle pointer on arresting HH. This has been the pattern PF has used through Inonge Wina on the Market Fires and the gassing and many other areas.

Today Wina stated in Parliament that there was abduction of Police officers infront of some ‘senior UPND officials’ obviously insinuating that HH was involved.

I just wish to categorically warn the PF not to push Zambians too far. The suspicion that Edgar Lungu wants at all cost to eliminate Hakainde Hichilema is as clear as the day. Lungu has publicly stated that himself. So it’s very much in people’s mind that Lungu wants to harm Hakainde, that’s why he must handle this Mpika issue very carefully. Zambians should not allow Lungu to touch HH not even for a second. They want to assassinate Hakainde Hichilema, wake up Zambians.

I am giving free advice to Lungu that should Hakainde be arrested even for one day, there will be spontaneous reactions from people right across Zambia which their big armoured vehicles will not be able to handle. People are tired of always being made angry, always arresting their leaders, always sleeping hungry, always going to hospitals without medicines and yet PF are busy harassing and intimidating their leaders. Enough is enough! Try us!

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance Activist and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International