A KITWE woman is facing divorce because when she comes back in the morning from an overnight meeting, she instead starts to sweep the yard than attend to her husband’s needs. Dorcas Chisanga, 25, has been taken to the Bulangililo Local Court for divorce by her husband, Mubanga Chishala. Chishala, 38, told the court that the genesis of their problems was when Chisanga started drinking beer and coming home after 20:00 hours. He said things even became worse when his wife started sleeping outside their matrimonial home, only to come back in the morning.

“When I asked her about her whereabouts, she would answer me that she had gone for overnight prayers,” he said. Chishala said his wife had stopped attending to his needs and always ignored him whenever he came home with groceries. He said Chisanga also tore all his clothes and that this forced him to leave the matrimonial home to live with his younger brother. Chishala said while at his brother’s house, he was informed that his wife was pregnant for another man.

But Chisanga said she was already pregnant when her husband left the matrimonial home and that he was the father of her child. She said when she informed Chishala that she was pregnant, he told her that that he was not responsible for her pregnancy. Chisanga pleaded with the court not to grant divorce but her husband still insisted that he was no longer interested in the union. Senior local court magistrate Kambole Nyoni adjourned the matter to a later date for judgement.