LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo yesterday caused an accident as he pursued a mini bus driver who carried passengers who did not have face masks.

The minister mounted a ‘road block’ in Northmead area on Great East Road where he stopped vehicles and inspected if passengers were adhering to a directive of wearing masks to curb the coronavirus spread.

Lusambo’s inspection was carried live on the Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation Facebook page.

But when one driver defied Lusambo’s directive to stop, witnesses say the minister gave chase.

Two other vehicles joined Lusambo in the pursuit of the driver who was driving towards the central business district.

As he fled from the minister, the panicking minibus driver collided with a truck carrying crates of beer. The accident took place at the Makishi/Great East Road traffic lights.

Lusambo’s vehicles then drove past the accident scene without stopping.

People that gathered on the scene condemned Lusambo’s behaviour observing that getting vehicles’ details was enough instead of chasing it and causing accidents.

“The city even has cameras which can capture the details of the vehicle, how driver runs away, so why chase vehicles. When we are being chased as drivers we become panicky and afraid and end up causing accidents like this,” a person on the scene said.