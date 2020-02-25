Ian Haluperi owns the Bugatti Veyron

Zambia Revenue Authority documents show that the much talked about high value car, the Bugatti Veyron was brought in by Lusaka Businessman based in Johannesburg and Dubai, Ian Haluperi.

Documents also show that the car is older than 5 years as he paid K41,000.00 as duty.

ZRA last year revised and standardized duty charged for second hand.

Duty of vehicles are no longer attached to value.

Haluperi has probably brought in the car to register it in Zambia but take it to South Africa as it is far cheaper to import and register an expensive vehicle into Zambia than anywhere else in the world.

The vehicle was brought in through Emirate at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport