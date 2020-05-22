By Smart Eagles Reporter.

President Lungu has promised bar and nightclub owners whose businesses were closed in the wake of Covid 19, that they will resume operations as soon as consultations on how they are to operate in the new normal, are concluded.

President Lungu said he has not forgotten about the bars and nightclubs as they are critical to the social, economic fabric of society as well as to the livelihoods of the people in that business.

“Let me hasten to assure you owners of bars and night clubs which I closed in my first Covid 19 address that I have not forgotten you. Your businesses are critical to your livelihoods and to the social, economic fabric.”

“I would like to inform you that your outlets will be opened once consultations finish about how you are to operate in this Covid 19 period.”

“I therefore direct the Ministries of Local government, Health and commerce to quickly conclude consultations so that we can get our friends back into business, ” he said.

The Head of State said this during his address to the nation on the status of Covid 19, this afternoon.