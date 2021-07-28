THE People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) party is petitioning the Independent Broadcasting Authority to give favourable consideration to the application by Prime Television for a broadcasting licence and to expedite its issuance in the public interest.

In a statement, William Harrington, the party’s vice-president, stated that Prime Television just like the other television stations, in particular QTV, Diamond TV and CAMNET Television had a critical role to play in terms of providing information to the nation, particularly during election times when the Zambian voter needs to make an informed decision.

He stated that he was aware that Prime TV has applied twice for a broadcast licence and interviewed over the same but the IBA was dragging its feet on the matter.

“People’s Alliance for Change is reliably informed by management that the company has re-applied many months ago following its closure last year under unclear and controversial circumstances but it has not been favoured with any response,” Harrington stated. “Prime Television is a leading private-sector driven enterprise just like QTV, Diamond TV and Camnet TV which are a pride of Zambia in terms of providing professional broadcasting services. At the time of its closure, the station provided employment to many youths at a time when so many people are roaming the streets due to lack of employment. The affected employees have been unfairly inconvenienced and are innocent victims who are facing great socio-economic challenges due to lack of sustainable income.”

Harrington stated that PAC was reliably informed that Prime Television had a training programme for reporters, editors, cameramen and women as well as technicians.

He noted that television was also key in terms of business, investment and tourism promotion in any country.

Harrington stated that private investment in the broadcasting industry should be encouraged through provision of an enabling operating environment to attract other Zambian investors.

“The need to provide as much information as possible to the voting public in the run-up to the 12th August 2021 general elections cannot be over-emphasised. The forthcoming elections are undoubtedly the most critical and crucial in Zambia’s history,” stated Harrington. “It is a make-or-break election. As already stated, the Zambian voter needs to make an informed decision for the benefit of present and future generations and this can only be possible if private broadcasters like Prime Television are facilitated to operate freely without what may be perceived to be undue political interference.”