By Balewa Zyuulu

The opposition people’s alliance for change –PAC-vice president William Harrington has strongly condemned remarks attributed to patriotic front media director Antonio Mwanza that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema would have been shot in the head if it was in Rwanda.

And Mr Harrington says Mr Mwanza’s statement is dangerous as it is a direct threat on the opposition UPND leader’s life.

Mr Harrington is therefore demanding for a retraction and serious censorship of Mr Mwanza to avoid a situation where political party cadres take the statement as a directive to attack or cause harm on the person of Mr Hakainde Hichilema or any other opposition political party leader.

Last Friday on a paid for program on Phoenix FM, Mr Mwanza while responding to a question on why the opposition leader has been restricted on accessing certain parts of the country to canvas for votes, said the UPND leader must stop comparing himself to the incumbent president adding that if it was in Rwanda, the opposition leader would have been short in the head.

PHOENIX NEWS