PAC DEMANDS THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF MATOMOLA

PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) has added a voice to those that have called for the immediate release of arrested Lusaka youth Matomola Tom Likwanya or have him taken to court.

Matomola was arrested on the 18th of November, 2020 following his lone protest in his boxer shorts carrying a placard carved with a message about University of Zambia (UNZA) management’s decision to bar students from writing their final exams due to none payment of examination fees.

Police picked him up and charged him with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

However, 12 days after his arrest, Matomola has remained in police custody without appearing in court as provided for in the constitution despite numerous calls by his sympathizers to have him released.

Among those that have demanded that Matomola be released or taken to court to face trial includes Chawama and Munali aspiring MPs Lillian Mutambo and Potphar Tembo.

And PAC through it’s Secretary General Gerald Mulao has also made the same appeal to the Zambia police service.

“This young man Matomola protested against sidelining of students who were due to write their exams by UNZA management.It was a lone protest.He had no gun on him but Just a placard with him dressed in a boxer shot.

“I wish to make a call to Zambia police service to release Matomola unconditionally or take him to court for trial,” Mr Mulao said.

Matomola is being held in police cells at Chelston Police Station.