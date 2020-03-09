PAC JOINS CALLS ON POLICE TO REVEAL IDENTITY OF THE PERSON WHO WAS MURDERED BY SPAX

By Matthew Kanganja

The opposition People`s Alliance for Change-PAC- has joined calls by other stakeholders on the Zambia police to reveal the identity of the person who was murdered by Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax.

Mr Mulenga was last week warned and cautioned for murder and is still in police custody.

Commenting on the development, PAC President Andyford Banda says failure by the police to give detailed information on Mr Mulenga`s murder case may create an impression that the suspect is the mastermind behind the gassing incidents.

Mr Banda says in as much as he understands that investigations are still ongoing, it is important for the police to tell the public what other crimes Mr Mulenga committed.

PHOENIX NEWS