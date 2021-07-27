Monday, 26th July, 2021

It has come to my attention that acts of desperation by known misguided elements within the Patriotic Front are propagating fake news insinuating that I have pulled out of the presidential race.

At no time should such news about me be taken serious because I have no intentions to even dream of pulling out of the presidential election race.

The PF are threatened by our significant penetration on the ground with our effective campaign strategy and now opt to create uncertainty amongst our supporters with such fake news.

I wish to put it on record that I am still in the presidential race and if we don’t succeed in scooping this general election, one thing for sure is that we have gained enough ground to pull a shocker in this election hence these fake rumors. Our members are busy working across the country to ensure we deliver a victory for the people of Zambia.

The media and general public should dismiss the desperation by the PF with the contempt it deserves insinuating I have pulled out of the presidential race.

I have not felt this ready than before to contest the elections because our vision for the people of Zambia is far greater than any blotted thinking that I would pull out just to support the outgoing PF and its leader Edgar Lungu.

Signed//

Andyford Mayele Banda

PRESIDENT

People’s Alliance for Change PAC