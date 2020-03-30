A PAKISTANI man who was successfully treated and healed of the Coronavirus tested positive of it again after hosting a party to celebrate his healing.

According to Pakistani media, news of the 37-year-old surfaced from Rawalpindi.

‘The man who had tested positive for coronavirus recovered after 2 weeks and doctors discharged him without negative test result to save COVID-19 test kit. Happy with his recovery, man threw a party inviting more than 100 of his friends,” the media reported.

“Everything was okay until a few of his friends started coughing followed by the man himself,” further read reports.

Reportedly, one of the man in the party was infected with coronavirus and when he came in contact with him, he also got infected.

