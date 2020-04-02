FUGITIVE socialite Pamela Gondwe has not yet been arrested, says police public relations officer Esther Katongo.

Ms Katongo said it was not true that Pamela had been arrested and detained at Woodlands police in Lusaka.

She was reacting to the statement making rounds on Social media purporting that Pamela who had been on Interpol radar was arrested by Malian police on March 28, 2020 at Malian International Airport when she attempted to leave the country for Nigeria, and handed over to Zambia.

According to social media reports which attributed the story to Ms Katongo, Pamela presented herself to health authorities at the airport for Covid-19 tests prior to boarding the plane and when the health personnel entered her details to look at countries she may have possibly visited in the recent past using visual matching equipment, her face matched the face of Pamela Gondwe although her passport number ML-276N presented bore the names Kadhija Aboutafrika.

But in a statement, Ms Katongo told the Sun that it was not true that Pamela had been arrested.

“Kindly note that the statement making rounds on Social media purporting and quoting me to have confirmed that Pamela Gondwe, the suspect in the case of theft of money from Barclays Bank now ABSA has been arrested is fake.

“At no point did the police issue a statement with the alleged content as this matter is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Commission,” Ms Katongo said.

She urged members of the public to treat the report as false information by misguided people who wanted to excite the general public.

“I hope it is not a case of Fools day, today being 1st April,” Ms Katongo said.

Since the news of her haul flooded the local media and sparked a storm of posting on social media platforms the trail seems to have gone cold.

The elusive Pamela, who authored a book titled ‘Tears in a Suitcase’, is alleged to have made away not only US$400,000 but also took €22,000 and £1,200 in the suitcase.

Before her disappearance, Pamela was among the people entrusted with the vault (Safe box) of Barclays Bank, Longacres Branch in Lusaka.