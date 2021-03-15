From the High Office: I told you all that Pamela Gondwe is a very useful secret weapon. Our investment in her has paid off. Look at how much money she has gotten for us from Zambian banks and from at least five foreign banks. Did you hear how she seduced a top European Banker and made away with millions of Euros? Those Euros are at our disposal. A true loyal agent. How about that sleepy Banker in Switzerland, he sees a beautiful raised round black girl and he goes all wooshy and she gets away with millions of dollars and Francs that are in our coffers. We are even able to buy helicopters. We are able to give our cadres cash to flash, with plausible deniability as to where it comes from. They think the BoZ prints it and think the Governors were exchanged to facilitate the printing. Maybe and maybe not. But no one knows the role Pamela Gondwe plays in this. We couldn’t have found a better secret weapon than her, a weapon that knows the laws and secrets of banking as well as the gender of banking. She bares her beautiful body money flows. We should have used beautiful Zambian women since independence. We should have learnt from the CIA, M15, MI6 and the KGB to use our women to penetrate the inner sanctums of Western and Eastern bedrooms, boardrooms and secret bankrooms. White men are weak in the presence of a very beautiful black woman just like our men are in reverse.

Cabinet Minister: But Sir, we appreciate what Pamela Gondwe has done for us but she is a very dangerous asset turned dangerous liability. Here is the report we picked up concerning the activities of Pamela Gondwe. On a side note, this woman is getting more beautiful and wealthy. That aside here is what we picked up and if we don’t stop her she will lead to our downfall. The Report is from the Inspector General of Police who interacted with s hitherto unknown entity. Even you Sir may not know this organisation. And there are several of them.

The IG interjected with this organisation.

IG: “what is MTFAAC Sir? I have never heard of such a law enforcement organisation in Zambia”.

Spokesman: “The initials stand for Mwanawasa’s Task Force Against Any Allegations of Corruption”

IG: “What does the organisation do and when was it formed? Where is it based?”

Spokesman: ” I am not at liberty to answer those questions. We have always laboured under the impression the IGs know about this and other organisations or agencies. Even I don’t know all of them. Maybe even the President doesn’t know some of them. However, this agency, in short, was created to protect the higher-ups from any allegations of corruption. When Mwanawasa created the taskforce, law enforcement agencies were extremely disturbed at the creation of a by-pass organisation and the secret push-back was to create this agency.

President Banda legitimised it. Recall that there was a reorientation in the fight against corruption when RB came into power. The former Mwanawasa taskforce was turned on its head to now focus on fighting against any allegations of corruption involving government leaders and the higher ups. There are taskforces everywhere. In the judiciary it is called judicial committee to nullify corruption charges or JCNCC, there is one in the ACC, DEC, NPA, everywhere. The police are watching the watchers. The Financial Intelligence Centre was the last to be conquered and you can see it from the last report; have you read the last Report Sir?”

IG: “No, I don’t read those Reports”.

The IG was dumbfounded. He never knew all this maze of secret agencies, not that he could have done anything about it. But the IG was more interested to know more about MTFAAC.

IG: “You seem to be following Pamela Gondwe. Why?”

SPOKESMAN: “Yes, we are following her as she just retrieved 20 suitcases from the walls of the renovated former Barclays Bank now ABSA where she had initially stolen millions of currency in Forex. We got a tip from another agency. We fear that she is becoming too careless and will expose the higher officials and the elections would be imperiled if the secrets in those suitcases come out. There are, we are informed, receipts, records, names, NRCs, Passports, Drivers licences, Credit cards, cellphones and cellphone numbers and millions of Kwachas and Dollars and Pounds and Euros. All the tools of criminality, corruption and state criminality. And Pamela has began to talk and threatening. We want to see where she is taking those suitcases and who she is talking to. What is most dangerous Sir is that she is driving a silver Pajero with a red dot at the back left rear bumper with Licence Plate Number ECL 2021. She has put the 20 suitcases there and we are following her on Kafue Road. She is with a white man and we can hear her conversation in our microphones. She is telling someone at a wellknown lodge on Kafue Road to prepare room 7 for her and that she needs secure luggage facility for 20 metal suitcases. The white man just landed from abroad yesterday. We yet have to verify his bona fides. But he is in close proximity to beauty, money and secret Pamela Gondwe conversations. This is an explosive mixture. This is dangerous”.

The Task Force continued to follow Pamela Gondwe on Kafue Road at a safe distance.

Cabinet Minister: “Mr. President, what do we do with this useful secret weapon but dangerous loose canon?”

The President: “Let me sleep over it. My hunch as of now is that I see no danger whatsoever. We are at War, Ladies and Gentlemen. Prison cells await us. It is a certain destination. Pamela Gondwe may be the salvation and protection”.

Adjourned sine die.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa teaches Criminal Law and the Law of Evidence.

For comments: [email protected]