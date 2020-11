Dear Editor,

PAMUNYOKO IS NOT AN INSULT!

Suddenly those people who unashamedly condemned Hakainde Hichilema for using Chikala because it was not his language have now become the experts of his own Tonga language. HH’s name is now human capital.

Pa Munyoko

Kopa Munyoko

Pa Mweenzi nyoko

Kopa Mweenzi nyoko means ‘give your friend’.

The context in which HH used it is the English term for ‘my foot!’

George Smati

#PaMunyoko