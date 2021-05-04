PF DEPUTY MEDIA DIRECTOR ANTONIO MWANZA WRITES:

PAMUNYOKO, THE CHANSELE PARTY

Yesterday, Social Media roundly condemned Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema’s personal private aide, Mubita Dumpy Nawa for staging and celebrating insults on His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Some people were flabbergasted that a man who speaks and works on behalf of an Opposition leader could do such a despicable thing.

What some people forgot is that the Dumpy was simply following his leader, Mr. Sammy who has been insulting people on public rallies calling them “CHIK*ALA* among other unpalatables.

And everyone who works closely with Mr. Sammy, just like him, INSULTS. His personal Camera man insults women on FB, the Dumpy insults, Mr. Sammy himself, insults and all that the UPND cadres do on social media whenever someone challenges or criticises their god is to INSULT. It’s a Chansele Party.

This is what bitterness and hatred does; it hardens the heart. These people are so bitter and full of hate that they cannot co-exist.

They have no message, other than INSULTS, BITTERNESS, HATRED and a Jamaican Manifesto.

We need to always keep them in prayers