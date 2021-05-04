PF DEPUTY MEDIA DIRECTOR ANTONIO MWANZA WRITES:
PAMUNYOKO, THE CHANSELE PARTY
Yesterday, Social Media roundly condemned Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema’s personal private aide, Mubita Dumpy Nawa for staging and celebrating insults on His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Some people were flabbergasted that a man who speaks and works on behalf of an Opposition leader could do such a despicable thing.
What some people forgot is that the Dumpy was simply following his leader, Mr. Sammy who has been insulting people on public rallies calling them “CHIK*ALA* among other unpalatables.
And everyone who works closely with Mr. Sammy, just like him, INSULTS. His personal Camera man insults women on FB, the Dumpy insults, Mr. Sammy himself, insults and all that the UPND cadres do on social media whenever someone challenges or criticises their god is to INSULT. It’s a Chansele Party.
This is what bitterness and hatred does; it hardens the heart. These people are so bitter and full of hate that they cannot co-exist.
They have no message, other than INSULTS, BITTERNESS, HATRED and a Jamaican Manifesto.
We need to always keep them in prayers
BUT THERE PERSONS WHO INSULT UNPRINTABLES DAILY ONLINE AND ARE STILL CLOSE TO ADADA. WHY IS ANTONYO ABLE TO SEE A SPECK OF DUST IN ANOTHER PERSON’S EYE WHEN HE HAS MUKULA LOGS IN HIS? MIND YOU INSULTS ARE NOT ONLY ABOUT MENTIONING CERTAIN BODY PARTS, THEY INCLUDE SUCH THINGS AS THE ISSUANCE OF INSTRUCTIONS BY PARTY CADRES TO STATE INSTITUTIONS SUCH AS THE POLICE TO ARREST SOMEONE. IT IS AN INSULT ON THE INTELLIGENCE OF THE POLICE BECAUSE THEY KNOW THEIR JOB BETTER THAN PARTY CADRES.