THERE is panic buying in South Africa as people stock up on food and other essentials ahead of a lockdown on Thursday.

The country has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the continent, with today 709 cases recorded.

The conditions of the lockdown include: “Individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes except under strictly controlled circumstances. All shops and businesses will be closed except those providing essential service. Temporary shelters will be set up for the homeles, Medical and security personnel will be exempt from the lockdown.”

(Source: Kalemba)