There was panic in Ndola after six unidentified Chinese nationals who recently returned from china were found in self-quarantine.

This was brought to light after some Zambians raised concerns when they were sent to deliver food to the Chinese national through a window whilst covering their bodies with plastics.

And a Chinese representative identified as Mark Yu, said his colleagues in question came into the country between 8th and 14th March, hence their decision to self-isolated from the general public.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Provincial Medical Director Dr. Robert Zulu said the action taken by the Chinese nationals was in order urging community members not to panic.