PANJI KAUNDA AND VJ HAVE NO MORAL RIGHT TO CONDEMN THE DEPLOYMENT OF THE ARMY TO CURB VIOLENCE- ANTONIO MWANZA

… as he says it the duty of the army to protect lives and state property

Lusaka, Friday 6th August 2021 (SmartEagles)

Patriotic Front Media Director Antonio Mwanza has charged that Colonel Panji Kaunda and former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Vernon Mwanga have no moral right to condemn President Lungu’s decision to deploy the army in communities to curb violence ahead of the August 12 polls.

Speaking when he featured on a special program on Muvi TV on Thursday night, Mr. Mwanza said it is the responsibility of the army to protect Zambians adding that this is exactly what they are doing.

Mr. Mwanza has urged Zambians to ignore Col. Panji Kaunda’s disapproval of the deployment of the army as it is their duty and responsibility to protect lives and state property.

Mr. Mwanza has since urged law abiding citizens not to be intimidated by the presence of the army as they have been deployed to maintain order in communities.

He stated that Col. Kaunda and Mr. Mwaanga should be the last people to criticize government because there is nothing they achieved when they served in government as ministers.

“Remember that he was appointed as deputy minister, what is the record of Panji in government?Anali Kuvala chabe kabudula,” Mr Mwanza said.

The PF Media Director further stated that people like Mr. Vernon Mwaanga should be ashamed that after being in government from the age of 17 years up to the time he was in his 70s have nothing to point at as their achievement for the country when they served in various portfolios.

Mr. Mwanza has however said that the PF government under the leadership of President Lungu welcomes individuals who criticize it with alternatives and not just for the sake of politics.

He cited the legalization of medicinal marijuana and the creation of wealthy for the country through agriculture as some of the suggestions from opposition political parties that government has taken on board.

#SmartEagles2021