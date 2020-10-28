BRIAN CHISANGA WRITES

PAPA MICHAEL SATA ARE YOU WATCHING?

Tears are still scrolling down our cheeks and our hearts are gripped with sorrow.Why did you have to leave so soon?

Six years has elapsed since you left.Your country is in tears because the people you left to take care of us have neglected us.

Our economy is dying we have accumulated debt and have no proper plan to repay it. Zambia the beautiful country has been left in the hands of political cannibals and criminals.

Papa, the party you left as PF has made this country worse than you can imagine.I hope you are watching where you are. It is the party of sumptuously selfish leaders that have no care for humanity.

The people you fought together with have been chased from your party. It has been infiltrated by the people who insulted your intelligence and dignity sir.

Imagine,even your son kambwili is in prison all your enemies are occupying the PF driving seat.When I say we are really suffering deep down my heart I mean it

Instead of giving us medication in the hospitals, they have bought vehicles and weapons to silence us and threaten violence. You told us,You will bring in good investors,but the Chinese you never wanted are back with harsh conditions and people have no rights in their own land.

PF party is no longer patriotic because instead of putting more money in people’s pockets,government officials are the ones putting more money in theirs.

But we still have hope that one day Zambia will be that country that will be emulated by others countries