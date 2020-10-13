By Sikaile Sikaile

PARADOX OF FAILURE (PF) AND LUNGU THE BRUTAL HUMBLE DICTATOR

Why is it hard to accept failure? No one wants to fail. But when you have failed, admission of failure is both honorable and remedial.

The Patriotic Front government administration is a case of one classic paradox! In all fairness and decency, after five years of unbridled access to power and colossal loans, they should have been CRESTFALLEN before the Zambian public.

What a paradoxical lot they are over failed policies? From the *ninety days social economic transformation promise* massive job creation *more money in people’s pockets*. To the now total dilapidation of the national public standing of our country in the world, they should have been humbled and tamed by their abysmal failure. But no and behold, their arrogance, denial, pomposity and vehemence is not only embarrassing to the region but also fatal to the nation.

Theirs could be equated to a witch who crash lands and is paraded before a crowd in Adam’s suit during the daylight. No matter how much they can try to cover their exposed criticals with their bare hands, there will still be parts exposed. Who in their normal self would claim any achievement under such a failed Social and Economic environment? If ever there is anything like a failed state, Zambia could come first.The strategic reserves have been wiped whistle clean.The dollar is jutting the roof through the ceiling,International lending institutions have red flaged us, Hospital shelves are empty of even methylated spirit, and Retirees dieing in queues.

Honestly, even a person with only a thread of morality would be ashamed to hold their head above their shoulders.Their continued arrogance and insistence that the economy is doing well is the most dehumanizing insult to the Zambian people who feel the pinch of their looting. How many Zambians can afford a decent meal? Mealie meal prices still beyond the horizon of even the salaried workers.

What one reasonable argument can the PF forward to justify day dream of wanting to stay in office?

The only promise they have fulfilled is putting money in their pockets. That’s why they can boldly deride the Kaunda Family for not stealing during their 27 yrs in power. That’s why Bowman can go shopping and come back with 2 million Kwacha change. That’s why they can steal and spit in the face of the Disabled by promising them Bill 10. That’s why they want deputy ministers back to loot more money. That’s why they want Edgar Chagwa Lungu to be the sole signatory to loan contraction.

That’s why they are willing to kill anyone who threatens to end their joyride.

Their failure is paradoxical. They are a Paradox of Failures(PF) not willing to admit or own up! To let others with the capacity carry on.

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist