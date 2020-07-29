PARALLELS OF THE CRIMINAL CASES OF DAVID MABUMBA VS CHITALU CHILUFYA

President Lungu is in a dilemma, if he fires Mabumba then he should also fire Chitalu Chilufya.

Chilufya’s case is worse because he stole public funds while Mabumba’s case is one of morality.

If he doesn’t fire Mabumba there will be public rebuke because we can’t have an education minister engaging in pornography.

We know what will happen, Mabumba will be forced to resign so that Lungu can save face.

But if Mabumba resigns then Chitalu Chilufya must also be compelled to resign.

The same standard should apply to both ministers.

Infact Chilufya should be held to a higher standard running a bigger and more consequential ministry bordering on health in the middle of a pandemic.