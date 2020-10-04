SMART EAGLES

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province says Privatization occurred, and authorities must conduct investigations.

But the Chief said authorities must conduct investigations before he comments on the matter .

Speaking during a press briefing on Saturday, Chief Mpezeni said in as much as he was a father to the ruling party and those in opposition, authorities should handle the matter amicably.

He was responding to journalists who inquired to understand his position on privatization.

Meanwhile his Royal Highness has hailed traditional leaders in Northern and Luapula provinces for holding peaceful by elections despite insults showered against their electorates by some political leaders.

He said the just ended elections were an indication that a nation can hold elections without violence and vulgar language.

“I would like to commend Luapula and Northern Province Chiefs for holding peaceful elections , they showed leadership that a nation can hold elections without violence .” Said Chief Mpezeni .

He has since called on the traditional leadership countrywide to learn from the just ended elections and protect their citizens from violence .

“Let all traditional leaders denounce violence . All leaders across the country should know that traditional leadership is like a hen which safeguards its own chicks when it sees that there is an enemy the hen covers the chicks! Thats the same with traditional leadership.

Meanwhile the paramount Chief has urged politicians to stop insulting the President as their means to ascend to power .

“To all Politicians insulting the President…Vulgar language is not in our culture ; be sober as u conduct politics .” He emphasized.

We are working with the government of the day , a parent can never work a child which hasn’t yet been born . U can’t work with a child which is in a womb .

Meanwhile Chief Mpezeni has urged the traditional leadership and citizens to work with the government of the day as evidenced by the infrastructure development rolled out countrywide irrespective of tribe .

“I am urging the Traditional leadership to work with the government of the day . Development in hospitals , schools and many more come with the government of the day not that which u haven’t seen.

“Am not speaking because His Excellence Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is coming from eastern province but am talking because leadership comes from God , and those who are vying for leadership should wait for their time and we will give them respect .” He stated .

Meanwhile the Paramount has thanked the Republican President for appointing Mr. Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia following his ratification by parliament last week .

“We are grateful to the President for appointing Christopher Mvumnga ,thanks to the president for appointing Christopher Mvunga because his appointment came as a wonderful surprise . Allow him to work don’t just keep talking to distract them” He stated .