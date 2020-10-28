By Senior Chief Mukuni.

I know as I comment on Nkhosi ya Makhosi’s reported statement in which he exercised his democratic right in declaring his preferred Presidential candidate in the 2021 Presidential election in an anti democratic manner, I will attract condemnation from the beneficiaries of Ngwenyama’s tribal political stance.

I however wish to express my profound regret on media statements that are being attributed to His Majesty Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people, where he calls on the PF to ensure that opposition parties are not allowed to cause ‘confusion’ and that the country will lose direction if ‘wrong’ people are allowed to be elected to form government.

This is a deeply distressing and loaded statement that if not checked may undermine political, social and ethnic diversity, civil liberties and the rule of law. As a matter of fact, it could further erode democratic tenets and possibly cause violence among political actors and their supporters.

The nation has over the past few weeks witnessed and experienced acute intolerance of divergent views, has seen one sided law enforcement actions against opposition supporters, and has also experienced an exacerbation of political violence by ruling party cadres against citizens with opposing views, with no arrests made of the latter group.

The ruling party has sought to prevent political mobilization by their political opponents on the pretext of POA and Covid-19, and some are subsequently languishing in jail. The statement by the Paramount Chief ‘not to allow’ opposition parties to conduct their activities within the realm of constitutional democracy, may be viewed as fitting in the narratives of those that have caveated certain parts of the country as ‘no go areas’ by their political opponents.

The other day the nation was treated to a video footage where a ruling party cadre labelled fellow human beings of a different political affiliation as cockroaches and rats that must not be allowed to enter a certain region or be exterminated. These are dangerous signals of a huge magnitude that caused a genocide in East Africa, and government and traditional leaders ought to quench such toxic statements than fuel them further.

Therefore, the statement by Nkosi yama Nkosi encouraging the PF not to allow ‘wrong people’ to participate in a legally constituted democratic dispensation couldn’t have come at such a sensitive and difficult time than this. Our country is at the crossroads and our people rely on traditional leaders to guide them in a non partisan manner, because they are our subjects and yet belong to different political persuasions. If PF follows His Majesty’s counsel, people will suffer violence, suppression and arrests, and among those people tragically, will be Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s subjects who hold different views from him and the PF.

Senior Chief Mukuni of the

Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni.