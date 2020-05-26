The government has barred parents and guardians from entering school premises as part of precautions for Covid-19 once examination classes reopen on June 1st.

Speaking to the Central Province District Education Board, General Education Minister David Mabumba said the restrictions will apply to both day and boarding schools and he advised parents to pack enough essentials in the morning for their children to make it through the day.

The minister also directed schools to stock up their tuck shops and remove vendors who often trade around schools as further measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19. He also advised headteachers to ensure an updated database of contact details of parents and guardians in case of emergencies.

School fees remain unchanged for the upcoming term, with K150 for rural-based secondary schools and K200 for urban-based secondary schools. Boarding school fees will also remain the same at K1,200 standard rate, however consultations for STEM schools are still underway.

Mr Mabumba has appealed to parents to pay fees on time as schools need the money to operate and supplement government efforts against Covid-19.

During the same education board meeting, Teaching Council of Zambia Chair Christopher Chama said the board was looking into refining the regulations for teachers and teaching colleges in order to improve the quality of teaching in Zambia.