PARENTS WITH CHILDREN WHO PASSED TO GRADE 8 AND 10 COMPLAIN OF CHALLENGES FACED IN ACCESSING RESULTS USING THE E-SYSTEM

By Matthew Kanganja

Some Parents and Guardians of pupils who have qualified to grades 8 and 10 are facing challenges to access statements of results using the newly introduced electronic system by the examination Council of Zambia.

According to the Mandatory Electronic Statement of Results, qualified pupils are expected to Download and print their statement of results from the official ECZ website.

Some Parents talked to by Phoenix News are dismayed at this development and have complained that some of them are computer illiterate and that the process of downloading the statement of results is sometimes failing.

However, a Phoenix News survey has revealed that it is actually schools demanding for the printed statement of results and not the examinations council of Zambia.

And the Examinations Council of Zambia public Relations Specialist Ronald Tembo has clarified that candidates progressing to grades 8 and 10 are not required to verify statements of results with the ECZ before enrollment.

