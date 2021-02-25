PARLEY TO VOTE ON BILL STAGES SUSPENSION

VICE President Inonge Wina is today expected to move a motion asking Parliamentarians to vote for the suspension of the rule which forbids the consideration of all stages of the bill at one sitting, effective tomorrow, Friday 26th February, 2021.

According to Standing Order 100 of the National Assembly, not more than one stage of a Bill can be taken at the same sitting without the permission of the House.

If the Vice President’s motion is voted for, it means the first reading of the bill up to third reading can be considered within hours or less by Members of Parliament before the proposed law goes for possible Presidential assent.

It also means that the Speaker of the National Assembly will not be referring the bills to committee where interested members of the public and civil society can submit their opinions on the proposed law. Some of the bills which may benefit from a positive vote are the Cyber Security and Crimes Bill, The Rural Electrication (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Bill No.

20 of 2021), The National Heritage Conservation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Bill No. 19 of 2021), The Examination Council of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Bill No. 18 of 2021), The Zambia Law Development Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Bill No. 17 of 2021)

The Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Bill No. 16 of 2021), The Zambia Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Bill No. 15 of 2021), The Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Bill No. 14 of 2021), The Tropical Diseases Research Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2021