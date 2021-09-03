By Michael Kaluba

The Civil Society Constitutional Agenda-CISCA- has advised the government to avoid similar mistakes made by the previous regime as witnessed with the embattled bill 10, when the country commences the much needed constitution reforms.

And CISCA is of the view that parliament should not consider bill 10 because a defeated bill cannot be resurrected hence the need for a fresh approach to constitutional reforms to address lacunas in the current document.

In an interview with Phoenix News, CISCA board chairperson Judith Mulenga says there is still need to work on the country’s constitution especially that the current one lacks an expanded bill of rights among other necessary pieces of legislation.

Ms. Mulenga says the UPND government must ensure consensus is built among all relevant stakeholders and a completely new approach is initiated to avoid a repeat of the procedural rejected bill 10 saga.

