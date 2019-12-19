By Chileshe Mwango

Parliament has successfully approved the presidential appointment of Dr. Dick Sichembe as new Auditor General.

The house has also approved the presidential appointment of members of the judicial complaints commission and the ministerial appointment of the directors of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation –ZNBC- board.

Moving the motion, Chairperson of the Select Committee looking on the appointments, Pilila Jere said the committee had found the appointed individuals eligible to serve in the positions they were appointed to.

And contributing to debate, Monze central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who seconded the appointments however expressed concern in the alleged unprofessional manner ZNBC is conducting itself.

On the appointment of the Auditor General, Mr. Mwiimbu advised the ministers of finance and home affairs to pay attention to the reports generated by the auditor general’s office.

And Northern Province Minister, Lazarus Chungu has appealed to the new auditor general to maintain the timeliness in generating audit reports adding that lagging behind will be detrimental to the fight against financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Herbert Shabula appealed to the appointing authorities to desist from appointing people from the same region saying the trend is not representative of the nation.

PHOENIX NEWS