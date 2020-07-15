THREE members of parliament are part of the 19 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the National Assembly of Zambia testing centre.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe disclosed in a media statement that among those who tested positive are 10 members of staff and six non-staff.

“I wish to inform the media and the nation at large that some COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the National Assembly of Zambia (NAZ). Confirmed cases as of Wednesday 15 July 2020 are…three members of parliament, 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff and six non-staff tested at the National Assembly Clinic. This brings the total accumulative number of cases monitored by the NAZ COVID-19 Testing Centre to 19,” Mbewe stated.

“In order to manage the current situation and prevent further spread of the virus, NAZ continues to operate strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health and as provided for in the NAZ Coronavirus Disease 2019 temporally standing orders of 2020.”