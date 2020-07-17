PARLIAMENT MUST BE ADJOURNED AMID THE COVID19

Following an increase in Covid19 cases at the national assembly, Parliamentarians have been advised to consider moving a motion that will support the adjourning of parliament.

Three members of parliament and 10 national Assembly of Zambia staff have tested positive for Covid19 bringing the number of cases at the national assembly clinic to 19.

And the civil society for constitution agenda is of the view that the continued reports of covid19 cases at the national assembly barely over a month after Parliament resumed sitting, shows that the premises are too vulnerable to the pandemic.

CISCA Chairperson JOHN MAAMBO regrets that despite the house putting in place strict measures such as the use ICT equipment to ensure social distancing, cases have continued to escalate.

He has since called on the government to avoid a casual approach on the matter but ensure that the lives of Parliamentarians are protected even as they conduct their duties of enacting laws.

Parliament resumed sitting last month after adjourning sin die in March in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

5FM NEWS 17/07/2020