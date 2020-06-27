UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said amending the Bill is not regulated through media conferencing and, that voting on Bill 10, uses the original system that Parliament uses everyday.

“So, you can see that the Minister of Justice misinformed Parliament, misinformed himself and he misinformed the nation because he is aware of the standing orders that when it comes to Bill 10 you use the original installed system that Parliament uses everyday.” said Mr Mweetwa.

He said that all Members of Parliament have been supplied with COVID-19 protective clothing where the members wear the whole attire everyday for the purposes of voting so what is he talking about?

“He lied to the nation through his teeth and I believe as Parliament, we need to take him to task for lying on the floor of the House that this system, which is non functional is going to work when we know that Standing Orders have said that business to do with Bill 10 we will not use this system which has been installed,” said Mr Mweetwa.

Mr Mweetwa said thst it should be made very clear that Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda lied to the people of Zambia on the floor of the House.He said that leaders should divorce themselves from deception.

“Tell the nation, there is no shame, we are going to be magnanimously safe as leaders if we say to the people that as leaders we have listened to you have said because from the beginning, the issue of Bill 10 sounded like the usual UPND agenda of opposing the PF, but now it is very clear that this is a movement of the majority of people who are saying no to Bill 10.”

