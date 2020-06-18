PARLIAMENT has reduced contact hours among members of parliament in the current sitting, and has spent over K5 million on virtual technology and training of lawmakers.

Addressing journalists at the Parliament amphitheatre in Lusaka yesterday, Chief Whip Brian Mundubile said the reduction in contact hours was one of the measures aimed at reducing the risk of MPs contracting coronavirus.

“In order to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, contact hours amongst members of parliament have been abridged. In this regard, the House will sit from 14:30 hours to 17:00 hours from Tuesday to Thursday and from 09:00 hours to 12:00 hours on Friday,” he said. “Over K5 million has been spent so far on equipment and training of members of parliament. The money is coming from the Treasury, the Ministry of Finance. We expected Parliament to open today (yesterday), but we had to give more time to preparations. The training of members of parliament had to be conducted.”

Asked if all members of parliament were conversant with the technology that will be used, Mundubile said: “The training which we started on 9th June is expected to continue until Thursday this week (tomorrow). We are having a mock sitting on Thursday before Parliament opens on Friday this week so that all members of parliament are taken through the steps. So I can safely say that all members of parliament are conversant.”

Asked further why he did not leave the role of announcing the measures to the parliamentary liaison officer since he was a member of the executive, Mundubile defended himself.

“I am an officer of Parliament even as a government Chief Whip. My salary is paid by Parliament, so I am properly sitting here as a parliamentary officer,’’ he said.

Asked if the reduction in sitting time would not compromise business of the House, Mundubile answered in the negative.

And Mundubile highlighted other measures taken to prevent MPs from contracting COVID-19.

“As already stated above, the social distancing regulation frowns upon large gatherings. To this end, during this meeting there will be no visits to, or tour of, Parliament by groups such as schools. Additionally, there will be no access to both the Diplomatic and Public Galleries. Further, except for spouses of honorable members of parliament, visitors will not be allowed entry into parliamentary precincts including the Members’ Motel,” Mundubile explained. “…The measures are not meant to shut members of the public out but rather to protect members of parliament and the public at large from the risk of contracting the COVID-19. In order to abide by the health regulation on social distancing, the House will conduct its business using a hybrid system of teleconferencing. In other words, the House will meet physically in the Chamber and remotely or virtually in the Committee and other designated rooms here at Parliament Buildings. In this regard, a reduced number of members will sit in the Chamber whilst the rest will sit in, and participate from, other designated rooms.”

Mundubile said Parliament would also rely on electronic devices when sharing documents to avoid physical contact among members.

“In order to ensure that COVID-19 is not transmitted from one member of parliament to another, through use of hard copy documents, the House has put in place electronic devices/gadgets that will allow the sharing of information and documents electronically. Members of the public and press are requested to seek information from the House using electronic means as hard copy documents may not be available,” said Mundubile. “In the same vein, allow me to state that coverage of Parliament proceedings will be undertaken under strict guidelines. For example, only one media personnel from any given media house will be allowed on parliamentary precincts at a time. This is because the filming of parliamentary proceedings will only be done by Parliament TV. Media houses that wish to access and/or transmit proceedings on their channels may do so only through the Parliament TV live feed.”