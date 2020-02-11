The Zambian Parliament is expected to resume it’s business today, February 11 2020 from its previous sitting before it was adjourned late last last year, reports Zambian Eye Correspondent.

The House is expected to deliberate and vote on a contentious Bill 10. The bill which was put on hold will be considered in the next sitting is expected to be one of the top agendas of this session.

Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda who is expected to table the Bill reaffirmed that despite some sections of society refusing Bill 10, he will still present it and subject it to scrutiny and later vote.

Bill 10, a product of the National Democratic Forum (NDF) is considered to be an under hand method to compromise the free and fair polls next year.

And this session of parliament is expected to receive a new member of Parliament soon, who will sit in the late Rosario Fundanga’s Chilubi Constituency seat.