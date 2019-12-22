By Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

PARLIAMENT SHOULD CONSIDER ALLOWING THE USE OF OUR REGIONAL LOCAL LANGUAGES IN THE HOUSE

In the last two days or so, videos of Independent MP, Honourable Masauso Tembo, speaking in Parliament have gone viral owing to his apparently lack of a strong command of the Queen’s Language.

From the comments, memes as well as emojis on social media, it is abundantly clear that alot of Zambians think that those who don’t speak good English are dull and unfit to lead. It is clear that many people use one’s fluency in the English language as a measure of intelligence; The ability to speak the English language fluently is clearly being considered as a measure of one’s intelligence.

This is what colonialism does, it robs you of your identity, kills your culture, kills yourself esteem and makes you believe that everything white is superior and everything black is inferior. This is why we all rush for Foreign Designers clothes, Foreign Cars, Foreign Foods and even Foreign Hair. Some of us even bleach our skin and change our accents to look and sound like a white man.

For those who don’t know Honourable Masauso Tembo, be informed that Honourable Masauso Tembo is a very successful business man who has done more for his people in Sinda Constituency; he has a far much superior record as a people’s representative than many of the smart speaking, smart dressing, highly learned MPs who have been in Parliament for ages.

English is just a language like any other language, there is absolutely nothing special about it. In fact it is high time that Parliament introduced the use of our Seven Regional Languages as official mediums of communication in Parliament in addition to the English Language which is a foreign language.