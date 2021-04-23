President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that Parliament will dissolve on the May 12th, 2021, in preparation for the Country’s upcoming general elections slated for August 12th, 2021.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu disclosed this when he received letters of credentials from newly appointed Ambassadors for Brazil, Egypt, Turkey, Portugal and Greece at state house today.

“as you may be aware, Zambia is preparing to go to the polls on 12th of August, 2021 and in this respect, our parliament will dissolve on the 12th of May, 2021 and this will mark the start of the campaign period.” he said.

He has however, assured the ambassadors that government is committed to ensuring that the upcoming elections are held in a peaceful, free and fair manner and further said that invitations have been extended for international monitors and observers for the elections.

President Lungu has congratulated the newly appointed Ambassadors and expressed gratitude to the nations represented for their continued bilateral relations, especially at this time when the world has been hit by the global pandemic.

“Your appointments come at a time when enhanced cooperation and collaboration on the global arena between countries has become even more crucial. This is in view of the emanating regional and global threats to their national lives, their livelihoods and to their lives. Global challenges such as the COVID19 pandemic, climate change and terrorism and many others call for enhanced and collective engagement of world leaders to tackle these threats. In this respect Zambia stays ready to continue collaborating with like-minded partners including your respective governments” he said.