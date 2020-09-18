PARLIAMENT UNANIMOUSLY AGREES TO RESTORE BILL 10 ON ORDER PAPER

Parliament has unanimously approved the motion to restore on the Order Paper, the Constitution Bill number 10 in Parliament and other Bills that were not concluded before the House adjourned sini die.

Vice President Inonge Wina moved a motion to restore on the Order Paper, the Constitution Bill number 10 in Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu, Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube and Justice Minister Given Lubinda debated the motion.

The Vice President moved the motion in line with Standing Order 126 (1) of the National Assembly of Zambia which has allowed the restoration of Bills presented to the House in the Fourth Sessions of the Twelfth National Assembly.

Other Bills restored on the Order Paper include the National Planning and Budgeting, the National Forensic and the Food and Nutrition.

Also restored is the Patents and Companies Registration Agency and the Landlord and Tenant Act for amendments as well as the National Council for Construction and the Food Reserve Bill.