JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda yesterday told journalists in Lusaka that Parliament will proceed to consider Bill 10 and that the bill is not being thrown away. The Minister said the Bill will undergo the second reading and hoped that MPs will debate and vote in favour of the Bill.

“I want to make it very clear that what will be presented for Second Reading is the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 not a report from the select committee. Let me also emphasize here that Bill 10 is not being thrown away,” he said.

Hon Lubinda indicated that at this stage, citizens can only influence their MPs on how to debate and vote on Bill and called on Zambians to remind their members of Parliament on the mandate for which they were elected; that is to consider any matter brought before the House.

The Minister also expressed disappointment in the manner the Public Forum was conducted on Friday last week saying the freedom of expression had been violated for the pro-bill 10 speakers and wondered why the campaigners of freedom of expression could organize such a meeting and violate other people’s freedoms.

Mr Lubinda said that in a democratic country like Zambia, other people’s views should be embraced. The Justice Minister has since appealed to Zambians to engage on this matter and others meaningfully minus injuring other people’s views and emphasized the need to build a culture of tolerance.