PARLIAMENTARIANS URGED TO BE PROFESSIONAL WHEN RATIFYING NEW BANK OF ZAMBIA GOVERNOR CHRISTOPHER MVUNGA

By Logic Lukwanda

A political analyst has urged parliamentarians to be professional during the ratification process of new bank of Zambia governor Christopher Mvunga when parliament resumes sitting.

Professor Bizek Phiri says this is because there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Mr Mvunga’s appointment as BOZ Governor by President Edgar Lungu.

He told Phoenix News that what has been said by many stakeholders regarding the changes at the central bank may affect the decisions that members of parliament will make when the matter comes up for consideration by the house.

President Lungu has made changes at the bank of Zambia where he terminated the contract of former governor Denny Kalyalya replacing him with Christopher Mvunga subject to parliament ratification.

