PARLIAMENTARY PETITIONS VINDICATES PF

By Memory Nyambe

The opposition PF says the record number of parliamentary petitions arising from the 12th August, 2021 elections vindicates the party’s position that the polls lacked credibility and were marred with irregularities.

PF Vice President, Given Lubinda says the PF is ready to prove its case in court and present all the irregularities that marred the polls

And Mr. Lubinda says in view of the Party President’s stance to step down, plans to hold a general conference or call an extra ordinary conference to elect a new President are still being discussed with the set date to be unveiled in due course.

Mr. Lubinda has since called on all party members still in hiding for fear of harassment to avail themselves and help the party rebrand and strategize for 2026 polls.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda says the PF is committed to give checks and balances to the UPND alliance government and ensure that prices of basic commodities are reduced while creating an enabling environment for citizens.