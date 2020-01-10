PART 9: Sata 2006 Presidential Campaign Adventures & Trauma

_The Lake Bangweulu “Boko haram”_

By Miles B. Sampa

So we were on the Presidential Countrywide campaign tour for the 2006 general elections.

Chilubi island rally ended late and it was semi dark by the time we walked to the shore.

The locals tried but in vain to convince Mr Sata to sleep over and not travel on the lake as it was very dangerous given a full moon was expected that night. Whatever the scientific connection or was it just a myth.

He vehemently refused.

Very big mistake this was.

We set off on two boats and in the first one was Mr Sata, Willie Nsanda, Peter Machungwa, Ernest Mwansa and myself. The second canoe had the Driver Mr Nzala, Kaizar Zulu, late Chilufya Sata, Mulenga Fube and one or two other youths.

Not sure why as a youth I was allowed in the adult boat but possibly because as a young professional Banker then, I was looked at and treated a bit different from other youths or cadres as commonly referred to nowadays.

These were banana boats with a small engine at the back operated by the Cockswine, a word used equivalent to a taxi driver but for the water using a boat. The two boats were hired for us from the main land and brought us to the island the previous day.

We were enjoying some liquor (Me and Peter Machungwa) deep into the lake and busy telling stories. Mr Sata was the main story teller about anyone of us touching on our background or our parents. He had full knowledge of each and every one of us in the boat including love lives. Who was dating who, who divorced who, when and why. On this topic he liked starting with ” Nalimyebele imwe that balya….” (I warned you that she…”

About 40 minutes into the journey however, suddenly a strong wave came and the canoe bacame extra turbulent like we were in a balloon.

It was like a thunderstorm on us and soon the boat was quarter full with water.

We were all in panic vigorously removing the water using a big cup.

I was in panic and thinking to myself ” mmmm; what if the boat flips given my suspect Matero swimming skills”

Mr Sata was just calm, quite and unshaken. Mr Machungwa and I found Dutch courage in a bottle of brandy.

He would then shout “you cockswine, change direction. You will get the President killed”

Talking to Father Chilinda who is from the Island last night when I called him to get the scientific term for the lake terror, he told me the secret when encountered with the wave on the lake is not to panic but also not to change direction. There should also be no attempt to change the Cockswine (driver). Any of the three if not followed leads to capsising. They see so many deaths from drowning annually.

He could not remember the term I heard from “uncle” Robert Chomba of Euro Bus when he addressed the mourners at late MP his niece Hon Rosario Fundanga (MHRSIEP) and gave a powerful and moving Eurology. He said for any adult out of Chilubi island, they must have survived two Terrorists that even the Colonial masters failed to conquer.

“The two Terrorists at the Island are the vicious Mosquitos and the Lake Boko haram” He said.

I called Uncle Robert this morning as I edited this article to research further on what he as a Chilubist meant with the Boko haram Terrorists reference. He said the term infers to the terrorists or Isis type dangers associated with Lake Bangweulu and taken many way before they became adults. This happened either from Crocodile attacks or canoe drowning from the periodic “chainama” waves on the Lake.

He further told me that Mosquitoes are a huge menace on the island and most die from all fierce types of Malaria be it Plasmodium, Cerebral or Megtacoco.

I am alive to the pending by-elections on the island but as a disclaimer, please note that this is not scripted to scare away anyone but more so to remind every one to take extra care with safety when on Lake Bangweulu and possibly take anti malaria tablets when visiting the island.

Incidentally Uncle Robert was one of Mr Sata’s long time allies and more so for relentless financial support during the PF Opposition days. I witnessed a number of ‘mutulo’ hand over ceremonies. Nearly all the time this cash support would happen and I am present, Mr Sata would say “Mr Miles, this Man you are seeing here Ba Chomba, was the first UBZ General Manager in Kaunda days and when he left, UBZ collapsed”. This he would repeat to me whenever Mr Chomba was present thereon.

So back to the Boko haram lake Bangweulu experience as I gazed into the dark horizon without any sign of lights to signal the Zambia mainland.

I quietly started saying the Lord’s prayer as one Michael Sata still remained calm even laughing periodically. No panic on his part whatsoever.

Suddenly the wave became smaller and eventually by God’s grace, we made it to the shore. As we looked back in the lake, we had arrived without the second boat in the vicinity.

I was traumatised and hardly slept that night.

I was so sure the second boat had capsised and worried about my cousin in there Chilufya and thinking that would be the end of Mr Sata’s Presidential campaign.

(To be continued next week)