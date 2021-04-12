By Field Ruwe EdD

GROUP 3: CONVICTS AND FRAUDS

I continue where I left off. I am cognizant of my intense writing and for that reason I may not be everybody’s cup of tea. I am intense because tone deaf politicians have led us in the fool’s paradise in which we can’t see their betrayal, their inhumanity and vanity. Election campaigns have already kicked off with a headwind of lies, bribery, corruption, and deceit—all a staple of Zambian politics. Among the candidates are convicts campaigning behind the artificial walls of the penitentiary in their unseen prison uniform. The politicians featured here have sullied their reputation beyond redemption their supporters must come to their senses and have nothing to do with them.

1. Chishimba Kambwili- National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Leader of the National Democratic Congress Chishimba Kambwili is the most irresponsible political leader who reduces Zambian politics to the level of silliness. His behavior is certainly outrageous by any standard, and particularly for a man who aspires to be president someday. Describing his political style as impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective is an understatement. A remarkably narcissistic individual, he shamelessly moves through politics like a child who suffers from poor impulse control.

Since Kambwili came in the limelight, we have watched him evolve from pettiness, ridiculousness to idiocy and absurdity. Inflated with a sense of self-importance, and troubled political relationships, Kambwili is the product of a political life in self-inflicted mayhem; one that often times metastasizes into erratic boundless behavior and unfathomable recklessness.

Often the combustible Kambwili whose gross rhetoric, and slapstick histrionics are his trademark, sticks his dirty foot in his mouth with no understanding of the consequences of his actions. When in trouble, he becomes a master of shenanigans. There are plenty of examples in the media demonstrating Chishimba’s immature tactics. For instance, on October 14, 2020, Kambwili became a convicted criminal and was ordered to serve a year in prison. He faked illness and exhibited his belly as evidence, all the while panting like a baby. The belly did the trick and he was let go.

On March 18, 2021, Kambwili found himself at the feet of Edgar Lungu shamelessly begging for forgiveness and a pardon. His gullible supporters didn’t know what had hit them. Kambwili the craftier of crooks jumped ship, leaving the NDC for the dogs and rejoined PF. Cruelty comes in many forms, but there’s a special sense of dishonor for political leaders like Kambwili who treat their followers like toilet paper. Such dishonest behavior has undercut his effectiveness as a leader of an opposition political party.

It shudders to think Kambwili can be a leader of a party, or worse still become president of Zambia with his illogical thinking and immoral behavior. Most Zambians see a president as the consummate role model. Kambwili models the opposite. I bet you, Kambwili will leave the PF party before August back to NDC or form another. We should all be worried as we watch Kambwili day after day exhibit behavior contrary to that of a serious politician.

2. Fred Mmembe – Leader of the Socialist Party (SP)

How did a capitalist begin to preach socialism, a dangerous and misleading doctrine to the poor? Here is how; with INTERPOL on his heels, Fred Mmembe was thinking fast. Like the Mexican drug lord El Chapo, he climbed the barbed wire and jumped into refuge, his hands blooded, metaphorically put. The most wanted tax-evading bourgeoisie-turned-convict had just outfoxed Zambian justice and landed in the hands of Cuban ambassador Nelson Pages Vilas; to be precise, in the hands of socialism an ideology he once despised.

Back in the pre-democratic era, The Weekly Post, of which Mmembe was front and center, relentlessly urged Zambians to reject Kenneth Kaunda for imposing a costly brand of socialism that enforced periods of starvation due to highly priced mealie-meal. Week after week, Mmembe and his colleagues exposed socialism for the utopian fraud it was, stressing the ideology always transmuted into tyranny and turned strongmen into serial killers. Between the Weekly Post and its demise as The Post, Mmembe who had become a political jailbird embraced Cuban socialism as his gateway to asylum.

In the 2000s, Mmembe whose major concern was the value of property and the preservation of capitalism, put on his toque (the chef hat) and cooked books for breakfast, lunch, and dinner until he became a bourgeoisie. When he heard a knock at the door, he flung himself into the Cuban Embassy. It was behind the embassy walls that Mmembe’s Socialist Party was hatched.

Zambians beware of capitalist Mmembe. He has entered politics to shield himself from criminal liability. This he is doing in collaboration with Cuba, a country which has proved to be the worst form of model which to improve the quality of life. It is the 21st century, yet Cuba, with one of the highest population of doctors and other academics, remains an insular museum—frozen in time—its dilapidated buildings, old cars, and pirate aroma are good only for tourism.

Please bear in mind as you prepare to enter the voting booth in August:; a vote for socialism is a death sentence.

Group 3 to be continued. Who’s next?

Footnote: Matters Arising: Peter Sinkamba—Green Party.

I wish to respond to Peter Sinkamba of the Green Party featured in Group 1. I do so because his comment about me is in the public realm. Responding to my take on his party, Sinkamba claims to know me personally, and alludes to my marital status insinuating he has some dirt about me which he chooses not to share with the public. I do not know Peter Sinkamba, nine years my junior, and don’t recall being in his presence. And one thing for sure he’s never been in the presence of my family. He may know my in-laws through the friend he alludes to, that’s about it. Above all, I don’t remember committing a crime of any sort in his presence. This goes to all back-stabbers, don’t dwell into my personal life maliciously under disguise just because you don’t like me. State your real name, tell your story and provide tangible evidence. If you heard it from a second party, a friend, or a fib-peddling relative of mine, or if you are a congenital liar seek help.

Sinkamba further claims that my facts about his party are wrong. Here I quote him: “Also, Field must countercheck facts. In 2016, Civil Society organisations that reviewed all manifestos, under the auspices of Action Aid Zambia, voted the Green Party manifesto as the best in 2016 elections. This information can easily be accessed through Google.” My response to Sinkamba is brief; a great manifesto wins elections and not polls. A Green Party score of 0.12% in the 2016 elections is as good as no manifesto.