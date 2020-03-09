The opposition UPND will today participate in International Women’s Day celebrations, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has announced.

Mr Mweetwa, who is also Choma Member of Parliament said the day was not a political one but one that was meant to celebrate women, their achievements and contributions to society.

He said it was unfortunate that UPND had been attacked in the past when it tried to participate in the event resulting in one youth being undressed and sexually assaulted in full view of Police at the time.

”We would like to take this opportunity to inform the rest of the nation, especially our membership that as UPND, we have decided that we are participating in the International Women’s Day which falls on the 8th of March, which is Monday and appeal to PF to keep their cadres peaceful , said Mr Mweetwa.

He has since advised all UPND structures across the country with the capability to mobilise people to get ready and participate in commemorating the day.

”So, all our party structures across the country are accordingly informed that those who are ready and those capable of mobilising, please go ahead and participate in this very important Women’s Day. This is not a political day. This is a day to celebrate women and their achievements,” said Mr Mweetwa.

He has since called on UPND members to take precautionary measures before they can participate in the commemorations.

He has also appealed to the police and Patriotic Front to create a safe environment for UPND members to participate in the celebrations following the habit of PF cadres attacking UPND members.

”We would also like to indicate that as you go out to participate, please ensure your safety. And for our colleagues the Patritiotic Front, here we are coming to participate.