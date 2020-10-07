George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt Province Chairman

Zambia is a country where a President was elected by the minority of the electorates but claims to rule in the name of the people. Democracy for me means political equality (equal rights to participate in political decisions) and popular control. The vote doesn’t guarantee political equality. We have now seen how some people are more equal than others under the PF regime. Money effectively buys power. Neither does the vote guarantee popular control. The institutions of both PF Party and the state have had all sorts of sophisticated mechanisms that blocked or mediated to nothingness the demands and desires of the people.

The search is on therefore, not for a substitute for the vote, but for reinforcements, so that by supplementation at its roots, the vote can become a genuine instrument for popular control, and make democracy a reality. Participatory democracy, in all its local variety, can be understood as an attempt to create these reinforcements to the vote.

Things are now very clear that the PF Government lead by President Lungu does not want the Participation of others in the Governance. They are working 24/7 to ensure every voice is eliminated on the political platform unless those singing their song dununa reverse. Private media houses are threatened with closures. Only PF members are allowed to hold meetings and the oppostion activities have been put to a halt using a new public order Act called COVID 19. Meanwhile we have eight months before dissolution of Parliament. Bill 10 and Online voter registration are best examples of misrule by the PF, where the PF are trying to push a third term for President Lungu against the will of the majority Zambians. This we will not allow! I feel pity for the security officers being used to push the agenda of the PF Party. Ears which do not hear will go together with the head when the neck is cut.