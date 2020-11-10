Pastor Apologises To Biden For Wrong Prophecy That Trump Will Win

In the run up to the presidential elections, a number of evangelical Christian leaders had forecast a clear win for Donald Trump – and they are now having to apologise for “missing the prophecy” after Joe Biden was named president-elect.

Californian pastor Kris Vallotton apologised to Mr Biden directly on Instagram, stating that “you’re my president” similar to the way Mr Trump and Barack Obama were “his presidents”.

“I want to sincerely apologise for missing the prophecy about Donald Trump. It doesn’t make me a false prophet. I prophesied he would become president four days after he declared his candidacy [in 2015]. And I prophesied Trump would not be impeached [and removed from office]. I’m very sorry to everyone who put their trust in me, there was a major, major mistake,” said Mr Vallotton.

– Telegraph