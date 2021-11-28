PASTOR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY DEFILING AN 8 YEAR OLD GIRL

A 33 year old pastor of True Righteous Pentecostal Church identified as Kalenga Bwalya of Shapi Village in Chief Chimense in Mansa District has been detained on allegations of defiling an 8 year old female Juvenile.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the incident which occurred on 24th November,2021 at unknown time.

Mr. Hamoonga says a medical report form was issued to the victim and the matter reported to the police by the mother of the juvenile of the same address as the suspect.