The Nigerian Police Force in Kaduna State on Wednesday, January 29, has arrested Kaduna-based pastor, James Clement, for faking his own kidnap and demanding five million Naira ransom from family members.

Newsflash247 online news portal gathered that the pastor and his accomplice, George Otokpa‎ were arrested after demanding for N5million ransom from family members.

According to the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Abubakar Sabo, said, the suspects were arrested by Operatives of the Command’s Anti–Kidnapping Unit‎.

The command spokesman said the arrest followed a report made by two members of the family of the fake kidnapped victim about the kidnap of their relation.

“On 27th January, 2020 at about 1917hrs, one Pastor James Clement ‘m’ 39yrs of Nasarawa Tirkaniya Kaduna and George Otokpa ‘m’ of No. 23 Aleri Water by Sarki Street Kudandan in Chikun local government area were arrested by the Operatives of the Command’s Anti – Kidnapping Unit for allegedly conspiring, faked the Kidnapping of the 1st suspect and demanded the payment of five Million Naira (₦5,000,000 ) as ransom from his own family through text messages using the 2nd suspect as the negotiator.

The statement said that the suspect, Clement James, was tracked and arrested at his hideout where he hid himself, falsely claimed being kidnapped and conspired with his friend George Otokpa ‘m’ 22 years (the 2nd suspect) to engage his family in negotiation for ransom.

The statement explained that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court on completion of investigation accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Umar M. Muri condemns such criminal mentality and cautions members of the Public against such heartless and barbaric act.

“The CP assures the good people of Kaduna State that, the Command will use the evidence against the suspects in the court of law to serve as deterrence to other people with similar criminal mind,” the statement explained.