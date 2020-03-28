By Victor Omondi

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has paralyzed almost every activity in the world. People can longer buy and sell as they used to do, investors are crying over subsiding trade in the global stocks market. Even worse, people can no longer gather in churches to worship their Maker.

We don’t know how long it’s going to be like this, but things worsen every other day. The rising death tolls in different parts of the world will tear your heart into pieces, if not to grip you with the fear of death.

But does it mean religious leaders have to forget about offerings and tithes for a while? Well, for some, maybe yes, but for others, it’s just not going to happen. Somehow, people have to abide by the laws of the Bible – giving 10% of what you earn. Therefore, some pastors still need to get their congregation to pay tithes even when everyone is under quarantine.

Pastor Creflo Dollar is one such leader who won’t let the Coronavirus outbreak keep tithes away from his church. While church attendance is expected to go down due to the quarantines, Dollar wants to ensure all his congregants pay their tithes from wherever they are.

The pastor has set up a Cash App account to collect tithes from his congregation during the Coronavirus quarantine. According to pastor Dollar, tithes are still due and must be paid by all the congregants. All they need to do is to create a Cash App account and wire money to $DollaDollaBillYall.

He says nobody uses the deadly virus as an excuse for not paying tithes. Paying tithes is a requirement for every congregant. If they can still afford to pay bills, then why shouldn’t they pay tithes?

“I understand the concerns over coronavirus but those concerns should not interfere with the tithing so I can afford to pay my bills on my mansion, fleet of luxury cars & private jet. If I’m struggling, nobody’s getting into Heaven. So pay your tithes so I can properly shine while spreading the gospel,” Pastor Creflo Dollar.

We are yet to see how his congregants respond to this, but as you can see, he’s very serious about it. However, it’s interesting that pastor Creflo wants people to pay tithes so that he can lead a luxurious life. People are already leading miserable lives because of the virus, and so, it’s heartless to squeeze more from their pockets.

– lipstickalley.com